Harsh N.J. gun law would be eased if this liberal state senator gets his way
TRENTON -- A longtime progressive state senator plans to call for loosening one of the state's harshest gun laws, and will seek to reduce the mandatory penalties for unlawful possession of a handgun, NJ Advance Media has learned. "My position would be that pure 'unlawful possession,' not with committing a crime or intent to commit one, that the mandatory minimums be removed," he said.
