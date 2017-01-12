Guns, 4 pounds of marijuana seized in...

Guns, 4 pounds of marijuana seized in Newark raid, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Detectives seized more than four pounds of marijuana, three handguns and arrested a Newark man in a raid in the city's West Ward Friday, authorities said. Markel E. Nelson, 25, was charged with weapons offenses and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced in a joint statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC