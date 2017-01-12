Guns, 4 pounds of marijuana seized in Newark raid, authorities say

NEWARK -- Detectives seized more than four pounds of marijuana, three handguns and arrested a Newark man in a raid in the city's West Ward Friday, authorities said. Markel E. Nelson, 25, was charged with weapons offenses and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced in a joint statement.

