Fugitive wanted in Roselle murder surrenders, police say
ROSELLE -- A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Roselle last weekend has turned himself in, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park and Roselle Police Chief Gerard Orlando announced today. Nathaniel Price, 25, of Roselle is charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Tyquan Johnson, 21, of Newark.
