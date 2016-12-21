Fugitive points gun at sheriff's offi...

Fugitive points gun at sheriff's officers, thinks better of it, cops say

23 hrs ago

Essex County sheriff's officers arrested a fugitive after he pointed a gun at them on New Year's Day. Newark -- A city man wanted on charges of illegal weapons possession, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property was arrested on New Year's Day after aiming a gun at Essex County sheriff's officers who recognized him on the street, authorities said.

