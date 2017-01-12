From record warmth to cold and snow

From record warmth to cold and snow

New Jersey's weather over the next 48 hours will be very dynamic and interesting, as the temporary warmup ends and colder air returns. Thursday looks like a pretty typical April day! The problem, of course, is that the calendar says January! Additionally, this will end our welcome weeklong warmup, as colder air returns by the weekend.

