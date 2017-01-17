Foursome tried to rob man at gunpoint, crashed getaway car, police say
UNION -- Four people are under arrest after one attempted to rob a man at gunpoint and another crashed the getaway car while fleeing from police, according to Union Police. A man on the 1800 block of Manor Drive called 9-1-1 around 1:30 a.m. on Friday and reported that three men came up to his car window, and one tapped it and pointed a gun at him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC