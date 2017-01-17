Foursome tried to rob man at gunpoint...

Foursome tried to rob man at gunpoint, crashed getaway car, police say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

UNION -- Four people are under arrest after one attempted to rob a man at gunpoint and another crashed the getaway car while fleeing from police, according to Union Police. A man on the 1800 block of Manor Drive called 9-1-1 around 1:30 a.m. on Friday and reported that three men came up to his car window, and one tapped it and pointed a gun at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 min Now_What- 20,772
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Essex County was issued at January 21 at 5:20AM EST

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC