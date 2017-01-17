Foursome tried to rob man at gunpoint, crashed getaway car, police say

UNION -- Four people are under arrest after one attempted to rob a man at gunpoint and another crashed the getaway car while fleeing from police, according to Union Police. A man on the 1800 block of Manor Drive called 9-1-1 around 1:30 a.m. on Friday and reported that three men came up to his car window, and one tapped it and pointed a gun at him.

