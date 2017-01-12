Final New Jersey Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus shows to be held in March

New Jersey residents who wish to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth will have one last chance before the 146-year-old show shuts down in May. The circus will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark from March 8 through 12 and then in Trenton from March 17 through 19. The circus company says that declining attendance and high operating costs are the reason they have chosen to end the show.

