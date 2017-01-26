Feds charge 2 men after finding 9 pounds of cocaine in the mail
NEWARK -- Two men are facing federal drug-trafficking charges after the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted more than 9 pounds of cocaine being mailed to Essex County from Puerto Rico. Vladimir Karilen and Jose Flores Maldonado are both charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine under a criminal complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Newark.
