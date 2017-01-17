Federal monitor seeks public input on Newark police reform plan

NEWARK -- The monitor overseeing police reforms in Newark on Thursday asked for public comments on a roadmap that details how the force will carry out widespread changes, prompted by a federal investigation that revealed civil rights abuses in the state's largest municipal police department. The first-year draft monitoring plan details deadlines and assessments for police reforms as part of the consent decree in areas including stops, searches, arrests, use of force, theft allegations against officers, training, supervision and accountability.

