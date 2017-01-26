Ex-prison guard pleads guilty to role in shooting
A former New Jersey corrections officer has admitted his role in a shooting that left a 17-year-old wounded. Prosecutors say Milliner was off-duty when his roommate told him someone had fired a gun outside their home on Leslie Street in Newark in 2015.
