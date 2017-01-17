Essex sheriff's officers charge 4, seize drugs in Newark

NEWARK -- Essex County Sheriff's officers arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized heroin along with crack cocaine after separate narcotics investigations this week, authorities said Wednesday. In a surveillance operation Tuesday, detectives were watching the area near Frelinghuysen Avenue and Whitter Place when they spotted Newark resident Shariek Morgan, 21, loitering, and engage in a suspected drug transaction with Luis Vazquez, 63, of Colonia, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

