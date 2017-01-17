Essex sheriff's officers charge 4, se...

Essex sheriff's officers charge 4, seize drugs in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Essex County Sheriff's officers arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized heroin along with crack cocaine after separate narcotics investigations this week, authorities said Wednesday. In a surveillance operation Tuesday, detectives were watching the area near Frelinghuysen Avenue and Whitter Place when they spotted Newark resident Shariek Morgan, 21, loitering, and engage in a suspected drug transaction with Luis Vazquez, 63, of Colonia, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 16 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC