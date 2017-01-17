Emirates launching new Newark, NJ, service via Athens
Emirates on Monday announced that it will be launching a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International Airport via Athens on March 12. Emirates already has four daily flights to New York's JFK and hopes to strengthen its connection with the American metropolis with the new daily service, while also providing a direct link between Athens and the United States.
