Couple let friend into home, got robbed, cops say

NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested an East Orange man who they say visited acquaintances at about 2 a.m. the day after Christmas, and robbed them. According to Newark police, a man and woman were robbed inside their Littleton Avenue home in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Police say the two let Martin A Bennet, 24, who "was known to at least one of the victims," into their home.

