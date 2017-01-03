Couple let friend into home, got robb...

Couple let friend into home, got robbed, cops say

NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested an East Orange man who they say visited acquaintances at about 2 a.m. the day after Christmas, and robbed them. According to Newark police, a man and woman were robbed inside their Littleton Avenue home in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Police say the two let Martin A Bennet, 24, who "was known to at least one of the victims," into their home.

