Could Trump Administration Undo Toxic Passaic River Fix?
Signs on the Passaic River in Newark say eating fish or crabs there can cause cancer The Trump Administration is expected to bring radical change to the Environmental Protection Agency, and New Jersey is more vulnerable than many states. It has 105 Superfund sites - the largest number in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|16 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC