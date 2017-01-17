Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday he is not planning to run for president in 2020, telling CNN's Brooke Baldwin he wants to instead focus on running an effective opposition to the Trump administration. "Too many things can happen that can hurt people in our nation and around the globe if this President isn't checked," Booker told Baldwin, speaking at the Women's March in Washington.
