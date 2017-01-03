Civil rights group to hold MLK march ...

Civil rights group to hold MLK march in wake of Trump's election

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Civil rights activist Lawrence Hamm, chairman of the People Organization for Progress, called on "all people of good will" to join in a Martin Luther King Day march in Newark on Jan. 15, in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president. Hamm led a rainy ceremony in April marking the 48th anniversary of King's assassination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC