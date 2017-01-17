Cities Have the Power to Finally Bridge MLK's 'Two Americas'
The solutions to the enduring problem of economic inequality will have to come from the ground up in our cities, not from Washington, DC, down. Fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., looked to our city, Newark, New Jersey, and other urban communities and explained that the country consisted of "two Americas," divided by race.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
