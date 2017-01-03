Cardinal installed as new leader of Newark Diocese
Joseph Cardinal Tobin gives the homily during a Mass ceremony installing him as the new archbishop of Newark, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July. less Joseph Cardinal Tobin gives the homily during a Mass ceremony installing him as the new archbishop of Newark, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the ... more Joseph Cardinal Tobin gives the homily during a Mass ceremony installing him as the new archbishop of Newark, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Tobin succeeds Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July.
