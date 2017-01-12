Brownfield Conference in Newark, New Jersey

The 8th Northeast Sustainable Communities Workshop is scheduled for March 15th 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Sponsored by the Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast, the workshop will is entitled Driving Revitalization Sustainably: identifying sustainable goals and strategies for revitalizing their communities and brownfields , The conference brings together experts and attendees to discuss the most current and state-of-the-art approaches and strategies are unique and typically heard at other events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.