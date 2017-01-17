Bayonne City employees not reinstated after layoffs
The state Civil Service Commission has decided not to reverse the layoffs of three former Bayonne City employees. On Jan.18, Andrew Casais, chief of staff for Mayor James Davis, said in an email: "We have been informed that the CSC affirmed the layoffs, and therefore those subject to the layoffs will not be reinstated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC