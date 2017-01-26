Auxiliary bishop assaulted at Newark ...

Auxiliary bishop assaulted at Newark basilica

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A 48-year-old Newark man was charged with punching an auxiliary bishop during Mass at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man, Charles Miller, was arrested by Essex County Sheriff's officers and charged with assault, according to sheriff's spokesman Kevin Lynch.

