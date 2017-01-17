Anger over decision to cut station for Newark's South Ward from PATH plan
Steven Plate, Port Authority Chief of Major Projects and Clarelle DeGraffe, PATH Deputy Director, testify at a legislative hearing about the Port Authority's $32 billion capital plan on Tuesday. (Larry Higgs Port Authority officials said Tuesday that Newark will not get a station in the city's South Ward as part of a $1.7 billion project to extend a PATH rail line to Newark Airport .
