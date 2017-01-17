Anger over decision to cut station fo...

Anger over decision to cut station for Newark's South Ward from PATH plan

Steven Plate, Port Authority Chief of Major Projects and Clarelle DeGraffe, PATH Deputy Director, testify at a legislative hearing about the Port Authority's $32 billion capital plan on Tuesday. (Larry Higgs Port Authority officials said Tuesday that Newark will not get a station in the city's South Ward as part of a $1.7 billion project to extend a PATH rail line to Newark Airport .

