An airline just created a female-only section on its planes

23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Air India has announced that it will reserve a row of six seats on every domestic flight exclusively for female passengers who are traveling alone. "We will be reserving the third row - six seats - in the economy class of the aircraft for female passengers traveling alone."

