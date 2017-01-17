American Songbook at Njpac Hosted by ...

American Songbook at Njpac Hosted by Michael Feinstein

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Paramus Post

Six-part series features new host Michael Feinstein and musical performances by the best of Broadway and beyond, recorded for public television at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey; NJTV, New Jersey's public television network, announced that the fourth season of the award-winning music series, American Songbook at NJPAC, hosted for the first time by multi-platinum-selling entertainer Michael Feinstein, will premiere on Wednesday, January 25th on NJTV . The six-part series, now entitled American Songbook at NJPAC Hosted by Michael Feinstein, will also air on THIRTEEN and WLIW21 in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 7 hr BB Board 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Now_What- 20,772
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Essex County was issued at January 21 at 5:20AM EST

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC