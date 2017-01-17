American Songbook at Njpac Hosted by Michael Feinstein
Six-part series features new host Michael Feinstein and musical performances by the best of Broadway and beyond, recorded for public television at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey; NJTV, New Jersey's public television network, announced that the fourth season of the award-winning music series, American Songbook at NJPAC, hosted for the first time by multi-platinum-selling entertainer Michael Feinstein, will premiere on Wednesday, January 25th on NJTV . The six-part series, now entitled American Songbook at NJPAC Hosted by Michael Feinstein, will also air on THIRTEEN and WLIW21 in the spring.
