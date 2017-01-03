Airport workers' suit says pay was do...

Airport workers' suit says pay was docked for lunch breaks not taken

4 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union staged a sit-in at Newark Liberty International Airport in January 2016 to demand a $15/hr minimum wage, a demand still unmet. This week the union announced a lawsuit against a United Airlines contractor it says cheated workers out of wages.

