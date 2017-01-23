A daring new art exhibit in Bedminster reveals some bare truths

"J.F.H. Three Times" by Alex Kanevsky measures the passage of time, but also seems to look like the figure seen through a compound eye. Even as digital and installation art explode around the world, threatening to change the nature of collecting and the role of museums, figural painting has had its own revival -- that's the anything part of "anything goes" spirit of contemporary art in the 21st century.

