89-year-old woman killed by pickup tr...

89-year-old woman killed by pickup truck in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- An 89-year-old Newark woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the city's Ironbound section Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Gloria DaCruz was hit by a Nissan Titan pickup truck around 2:35 p.m. near Warwick and Adams Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 54 min melvin perez 44
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr melvin perez 20,781
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Wed Pugs 4
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC