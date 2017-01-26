89-year-old woman killed by pickup truck in Newark
NEWARK -- An 89-year-old Newark woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the city's Ironbound section Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Gloria DaCruz was hit by a Nissan Titan pickup truck around 2:35 p.m. near Warwick and Adams Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|54 min
|melvin perez
|44
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Pugs
|4
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC