3 found dead in Maplewood were shot to death, Essex County prosecutor says
Three people found dead inside a Maplewood apartment were shot to death, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Two men and a women were found dead inside a Maplewood apartment building on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
