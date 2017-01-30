3 found dead in Maplewood were shot t...

3 found dead in Maplewood were shot to death, Essex County prosecutor says

Three people found dead inside a Maplewood apartment were shot to death, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Two men and a women were found dead inside a Maplewood apartment building on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

