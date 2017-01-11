11 years in the making, Newark unveil...

11 years in the making, Newark unveils plan for 'transformative' downtown project

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Overlooking the long-stagnant Triangle Park from the glass walls of the Prudential Center, city and business leaders on Wednesday outlined their plan to finally transform the 22-acre space into a public park and commercial hub that will connect key areas of downtown Newark. The project, newly named Mulberry Commons, will bring new residences, businesses, a park and pedestrian bridge linking downtown Newark to Penn Station and the Ironbound section of the city using $100 million in private investment and $10 million in public funding.

Newark, NJ

