11 years in the making, Newark unveils plan for 'transformative' downtown project
NEWARK -- Overlooking the long-stagnant Triangle Park from the glass walls of the Prudential Center, city and business leaders on Wednesday outlined their plan to finally transform the 22-acre space into a public park and commercial hub that will connect key areas of downtown Newark. The project, newly named Mulberry Commons, will bring new residences, businesses, a park and pedestrian bridge linking downtown Newark to Penn Station and the Ironbound section of the city using $100 million in private investment and $10 million in public funding.
