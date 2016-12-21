Worker charged with stealing $314K in goods from Kearny trucking facility
An employee at a Kearny trucking facility has been accused of stealing at least $313,837 worth of cargo from the site, according to criminal complaints. JERSEY CITY -- A worker at a Kearny trucking facility has been accused of stealing at least $313,837 worth of cargo from the site, according to criminal complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC