Warm day in N.J. could near record temperatures
The mercury is already in the 50s across much of New Jersey as of 7 a.m. and could climb into the 60s by this afternoon. While the National Weather Service says the high in Trenton will reach 57, AccuWeather.com is calling for top temperature of 64. The record high for Dec. 27 is 63, established last year.
