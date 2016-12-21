U.S. losing cyberwar, security chief tells NJ-Israel Commission NEW
Addressing a commission meeting in a conference room at the Newark law office of Sills Cummis & Gross, Rodriguez said, "We are increasingly targets of hacktivists, cyber-criminals, and state sponsors - the Russians, the Chinas, the North Koreas, the Irans - who are always trying to get into our systems," even though the United States maintains military superiority. "We have seen malicious codes on the systems that are really there collecting information, but can be used to move and influence the United States' policies and the policies of its allies", he said.
