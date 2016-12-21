Truck fire slows traffic on NJ Turnpike near Newark airport
Traffic is moving slowly on the New Jersey Turnpike as of 9:10 a.m. Tuesday following a truck fire. ELIZABETH -- A truck fire on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth is slowing traffic near Newark Liberty International Airport, according to 511nj.com.
