See the crazy stuff TSA confiscated at Newark airport this year
At Newark Liberty International Airport, more than four tons of knives, tools, bats, toys and other prohibited items are confiscated in security lanes at the airport each year. With less frequent travelers taking to the skies during the holidays, the end of the year is an especially busy time for security officers at airports.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|2 hr
|Lovey392
|51
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Recognise This Story
|223
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
