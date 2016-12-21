'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice moves to ...

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice moves to reinstate legal malpractice lawsuit

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NJ.com

The legal malpractice suit that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice claims will vindicate her of bankruptcy fraud allegations -- if only in the court of public opinion -- is back on after being put on hold for much of this year. Giudice's lawyers Anthony Rainone and Carlos Cuevas filed papers in Morris County Superior Court Wednesday to reinstate the malpractice lawsuit, which had been dismissed without prejudice earlier this year after her bankruptcy proceedings were unexpectedly reopened.

