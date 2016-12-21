Plainfield loses 3rd victim to gun vi...

Plainfield loses 3rd victim to gun violence in December

10 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A teenager who was shot and killed the day after Christmas is the city's 11th homicide victim this year. Manuel Berrios, a former South Plainfield High School student, was struck by gunfire on the 600 block of East 3rd Street around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

