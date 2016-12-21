Obama grants clemency to two from NJ ...

Obama grants clemency to two from NJ - one gets a full pardon

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

President Barack Obama has granted clemency to two people from New Jersey - pardoning one of them entirely. They're among 231 people granted clemency in total Monday.

