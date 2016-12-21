NJPAC CELEBRATED 50 YEARS OF KWANZAA with FREE FAMILY COMMUNITY EVENTS, ARTISAN MARKETPLACE, A TRIBUTE TO THE ELDERS & FORCES OF NATURE DANCE PERFORMANCE FEATURING LES NUBIANS Elders Honored William D. Payne, Joan Whitlow and Katunge "Mama" Mimy New Jersey Performing Arts Center celebrated Kwanzaa where NJPAC's Prudential Hall Lobby will be transformed into a Kwanzaa Artisan Marketplace and children of all ages participated in performances and art projects at the Kwanzaa Children's Festival - a FREE event for the community. Forces of Nature Dance Theater put on a spectacular performance featuring Les Nubians .

