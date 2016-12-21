Newark to close notorious city jail c...

Newark to close notorious city jail cited for suicide risks

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- After decades of complaints, several suicides and concerns raised by federal authorities, Newark is set to close its aging jail and open a holding facility at the city public safety department's headquarters. The cell block at Newark's Clinton Avenue public safety complex, which officials described as state-of-the-art, will house up to 82 detainees -- 73 men and 9 women -- compared to the old jail at 31 Green Street, which held up to 50 men and 8 women, according to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... 4 hr Retribution 44
The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13) 10 hr Recognise This Story 223
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC