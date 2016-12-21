Newark to close notorious city jail cited for suicide risks

NEWARK -- After decades of complaints, several suicides and concerns raised by federal authorities, Newark is set to close its aging jail and open a holding facility at the city public safety department's headquarters. The cell block at Newark's Clinton Avenue public safety complex, which officials described as state-of-the-art, will house up to 82 detainees -- 73 men and 9 women -- compared to the old jail at 31 Green Street, which held up to 50 men and 8 women, according to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.