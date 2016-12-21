Newark social agency on the brink of closing
It takes a special person to work at St. James Social Services, a Newark agency that feeds 100,000 people a year. Executive director Vesta Godwin Clark had to lay off her staff members in December 2008, but rehired them in the new year when she had enough funding to bring them back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Tue
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC