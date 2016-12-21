Newark sees greatest crime drop in nearly 50 years, officials say
"We're not here today to claim victory, but we're here to claim progress," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, told reporters gathered at the Newark Police building on Washington Street. He was joined by Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, and other city officials who gathered Tuesday to discuss year-to-date crime trends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|9 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|50
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Recognise This Story
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC