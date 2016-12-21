Newark Museum Bids Farewell to Modern...

Newark Museum Bids Farewell to Modern Heroics Exhbition with Second Sunday program

NEWARK: The Newark Museum is celebrating the final day of Modern Heroics: 75 Years of African-American Expressionism at the Newark Museum at its Second Sunday program on Sunday, January 8 from noon to 5 pm. The program features lectures; performances; tours; art and science demonstrations, and workshops; music; and baked goods.

