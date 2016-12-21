Newark Museum Bids Farewell to Modern Heroics Exhbition with Second Sunday program
NEWARK: The Newark Museum is celebrating the final day of Modern Heroics: 75 Years of African-American Expressionism at the Newark Museum at its Second Sunday program on Sunday, January 8 from noon to 5 pm. The program features lectures; performances; tours; art and science demonstrations, and workshops; music; and baked goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Obama would have WON
|20,753
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|13 hr
|spud
|52
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 26
|Recognise This Story
|223
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC