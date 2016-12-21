Newark man broke into carjacked Uber and went to sleep, cops say
Police on Monday found the Subaru that had been carjacked on Christmas from an Uber driver. And inside, they found a man catching some shut-eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|37 min
|tomin cali
|49
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|Recognise This Story
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC