Newark firefighters distribute gifts in Belleville Firefighters wrapped up a gift giving initiative with a stop at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville on Friday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iqGTg4 Newark Firefighter Eddie Paulo, left, and Battalion Chief Steve DeCeuster as Santa Claus walk into Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.