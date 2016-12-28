New Jersey Resident Charged With Sex Assault On Airplane
A New Jersey, man appeared in federal court Thursday, December 22, 2016 to face charges that he sexually abused a woman on a flight from India to Newark Liberty International Airport. Ganesh Parkar, 40, of Windsor, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane.
