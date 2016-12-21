New Jersey man groped woman on flight, then wrote apology note: prosecutors

A New Jersey man groped a woman during a transcontinental flight and then apologized in a pair of notes in which he acknowledged his actions were "stupid," U.S. authorities said on Thursday. Ganesh Parkar, 40, of Windsor appeared in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday to face a charge of abusive sexual contact, one day after the female passenger was assaulted on an overnight Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.