New Jersey man groped woman on flight, then wrote apology note: prosecutors
A New Jersey man groped a woman during a transcontinental flight and then apologized in a pair of notes in which he acknowledged his actions were "stupid," U.S. authorities said on Thursday. Ganesh Parkar, 40, of Windsor appeared in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday to face a charge of abusive sexual contact, one day after the female passenger was assaulted on an overnight Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|Recognise This Story
|222
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC