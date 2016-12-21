New Jersey man accused in two murders...

New Jersey man accused in two murders suspected in third killing

Yesterday

A New Jersey man already accused of strangling two women and dumping their bodies was reportedly under investigation as a possible suburban serial killer. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, is now considered a suspect in the killing of a 19-year-old Philadelphia hooker whose burned body was tossed inside an abandoned building in Orange, N.J., WNBC-TV reported Wednesday.

