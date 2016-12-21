N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse than deporter-in-chief Obama? | Opinion
There are 47 comments on the The Jersey Journal story from 21 hrs ago, titled N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse than deporter-in-chief Obama? | Opinion. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:
No, I'm not talking about the election of Donald J. Trump but rather the signature of William J. Clinton on the Illegal Immigration and Immigrant Responsibility Act just over 20 years ago. I remember it well.
Since: Aug 11
10,607
Location hidden
#1 23 hrs ago
it trump goes light on any illegal aliens he has stabbed his supporters in the back. as for obama the deporter in chief, thats nonsense, more like the book cooker in chief,counting turn arounds.
we will have to wait and see,hopefully trump will keep his promises to the citizens and not care anything for illegals or their supporters. enforce laws to the fullest and fight for harsh punishment for both illegals and all who have helped them. there is no reason to go weak on this.
#2 22 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump has already done that on many of his red meat, fake promises, but his base of supporters is made up of persons too stupid to know anything. Mexico won't be paying for any wall, muslims won't be banned entry, the UN won't be kicked out of NYC. Etc.
#3 22 hrs ago
Jaysus,
Bingo!! Trump has walked back on so many issues that his supporters were head over heels on. Trump convinced or as I like to say, conned them into believing he would build a wall, deport, and throw Hillary in jail.
Since: Aug 11
10,607
Location hidden
#5 22 hrs ago
we will have to wait until after the 20th to know for sure. calling folks stupid,funny coming from the losing side.
#6 22 hrs ago
No, we already know that Mexico will not be paying for some wall and we already know there will be no ban on mulsims entering the US. We know this, you cretin, because Ill Duce Trump's people have indicated as much. Perhaps we don't know for sure about kicking the UN out - it's obviously a ridiculous proposition, though.
You're not stupid because Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college vote. You're stupid because of your long history of mind bogglingly stupid remarks, beliefs and attitudes, bigot.
#7 21 hrs ago
Have you been to the border in the last few days? Tell me they ain't building a wall. The fence isn't high enough. It's dilapidated in most places. And they are filling the million dollar drug and human trafficking tunnels with cement. Try and get a U Hall truck out of California and Nevada, the illegals are leaving on their own. I'l bet that just pisses you off. They still have play dough and coloring books for grieving and shocked racist democrats. Get some help you need it. Oh by the way, Americans still want Hillary in Jail, even if Trump doesn't, the issue is still hot.
Since: Aug 11
10,607
Location hidden
#8 21 hrs ago
says a loser without values. you lefties are a joke. not to worry, i heard trump is going to make rehab easier for you
again their is meds to treat that multiple personality disorder you suffer from
#9 21 hrs ago
You still dropping that Orange Sunshine?
#10 17 hrs ago
All of his red meat promises were utterly fake. Only the most complete halfwits would believe that Mexico is going to pay for some great border wall or any of the other out there "promises." The Ill Duce base still does, though. Wait until he doesn't protect Social Security from R. cuts, as he said over and over and over again that he would. Then it might sink into some thick skulls. His regressive tax policies and his ultra pro corporate biases never will. That's too subtle for his base to notice.
#12 15 hrs ago
Saint Paul, MN
#14 15 hrs ago
Snowflake, Trump has walked nothing back, he really hasn't, you cupcakes need to lay off your fake news, there will be a wall, congress has already approved the wall, Trump can easily force Mexico to pay for the wall cupcake.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?
Since: Aug 11
10,607
Location hidden
#15 15 hrs ago
we will see. you lefties need to stay away form the psychic network they have fed you wrong info on everything about trump.only time will give us answers. it is kind of funny though, he is not in office yet has not got anything done yet,look back for obama first seven years you lefties told us to give him time he is new
#16 14 hrs ago
Good to know you think Newt G. and Conway are "the psychic network." They've been particularly clear on this idea of Mexico paying for some wall.
White supremacists really are chromosomally deficient. There's no other way to put it.
#17 14 hrs ago
#18 14 hrs ago
Attention red meat state rubes: Ill Duce Trump has already completely and utterly reversed himself on Birtherism and on banning all muslims from entering. He even has a proposed Cabinet member who is a leading proponent of a carbon tax.
You fools don't know anything. Ever. It's a kind of perfect rack record of denial and ignorance.
#19 14 hrs ago
#20 14 hrs ago
“AMERICA IS NOW GREAT”
Since: Dec 16
168
DRAINING THE SWAMP
#21 14 hrs ago
Trump has already done more for American than Oslama did in 8 years. As for Muslims, it was Jimmy Carter who placed a ban on all Muslim immigration.
You're lame because Hillary Crapton lost and then continued to lose her mind and her supporters followed suit.
#22 14 hrs ago
#23 14 hrs ago
