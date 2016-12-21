N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump b...

N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse than deporter-in-chief Obama? | Opinion

There are 47 comments on the The Jersey Journal story from 21 hrs ago, titled N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse than deporter-in-chief Obama? | Opinion.

No, I'm not talking about the election of Donald J. Trump but rather the signature of William J. Clinton on the Illegal Immigration and Immigrant Responsibility Act just over 20 years ago. I remember it well.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,607

Location hidden
#1 23 hrs ago
it trump goes light on any illegal aliens he has stabbed his supporters in the back. as for obama the deporter in chief, thats nonsense, more like the book cooker in chief,counting turn arounds.

we will have to wait and see,hopefully trump will keep his promises to the citizens and not care anything for illegals or their supporters. enforce laws to the fullest and fight for harsh punishment for both illegals and all who have helped them. there is no reason to go weak on this.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#2 22 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>
it trump goes light on any illegal aliens he has stabbed his supporters in the back.
Ill Duce Trump has already done that on many of his red meat, fake promises, but his base of supporters is made up of persons too stupid to know anything. Mexico won't be paying for any wall, muslims won't be banned entry, the UN won't be kicked out of NYC. Etc.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#3 22 hrs ago
Jaysus,

Bingo!! Trump has walked back on so many issues that his supporters were head over heels on. Trump convinced or as I like to say, conned them into believing he would build a wall, deport, and throw Hillary in jail.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,607

Location hidden
#5 22 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
<quoted text>

Ill Duce Trump has already done that on many of his red meat, fake promises, but his base of supporters is made up of persons too stupid to know anything. Mexico won't be paying for any wall, muslims won't be banned entry, the UN won't be kicked out of NYC. Etc.
we will have to wait until after the 20th to know for sure. calling folks stupid,funny coming from the losing side.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#6 22 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>
we will have to wait until after the 20th to know for sure. calling folks stupid,funny coming from the losing side.
No, we already know that Mexico will not be paying for some wall and we already know there will be no ban on mulsims entering the US. We know this, you cretin, because Ill Duce Trump's people have indicated as much. Perhaps we don't know for sure about kicking the UN out - it's obviously a ridiculous proposition, though.

You're not stupid because Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college vote. You're stupid because of your long history of mind bogglingly stupid remarks, beliefs and attitudes, bigot.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#7 21 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Jaysus,

Bingo!! Trump has walked back on so many issues that his supporters were head over heels on. Trump convinced or as I like to say, conned them into believing he would build a wall, deport, and throw Hillary in jail.
Have you been to the border in the last few days? Tell me they ain't building a wall. The fence isn't high enough. It's dilapidated in most places. And they are filling the million dollar drug and human trafficking tunnels with cement. Try and get a U Hall truck out of California and Nevada, the illegals are leaving on their own. I'l bet that just pisses you off. They still have play dough and coloring books for grieving and shocked racist democrats. Get some help you need it. Oh by the way, Americans still want Hillary in Jail, even if Trump doesn't, the issue is still hot.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,607

Location hidden
#8 21 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
<quoted text>

No, we already know that Mexico will not be paying for some wall and we already know there will be no ban on mulsims entering the US. We know this, you cretin, because Ill Duce Trump's people have indicated as much. Perhaps we don't know for sure about kicking the UN out - it's obviously a ridiculous proposition, though.

You're not stupid because Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college vote. You're stupid because of your long history of mind bogglingly stupid remarks, beliefs and attitudes, bigot.
says a loser without values. you lefties are a joke. not to worry, i heard trump is going to make rehab easier for you
again their is meds to treat that multiple personality disorder you suffer from

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
T Leary

Santa Ana, CA

#9 21 hrs ago
Well Well wrote:
<quoted text> Have you been to the border in the last few days? Tell me they ain't building a wall. The fence isn't high enough. It's dilapidated in most places. And they are filling the million dollar drug and human trafficking tunnels with cement. Try and get a U Hall truck out of California and Nevada, the illegals are leaving on their own. I'l bet that just pisses you off. They still have play dough and coloring books for grieving and shocked racist democrats. Get some help you need it. Oh by the way, Americans still want Hillary in Jail, even if Trump doesn't, the issue is still hot.
You still dropping that Orange Sunshine?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#10 17 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>
says a loser without values.
All of his red meat promises were utterly fake. Only the most complete halfwits would believe that Mexico is going to pay for some great border wall or any of the other out there "promises." The Ill Duce base still does, though. Wait until he doesn't protect Social Security from R. cuts, as he said over and over and over again that he would. Then it might sink into some thick skulls. His regressive tax policies and his ultra pro corporate biases never will. That's too subtle for his base to notice.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#12 15 hrs ago
Washington beat the ugly out of bama because they are real UGLY

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#14 15 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Jaysus,

Bingo!! Trump has walked back on so many issues that his supporters were head over heels on. Trump convinced or as I like to say, conned them into believing he would build a wall, deport, and throw Hillary in jail.
Snowflake, Trump has walked nothing back, he really hasn't, you cupcakes need to lay off your fake news, there will be a wall, congress has already approved the wall, Trump can easily force Mexico to pay for the wall cupcake.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,607

Location hidden
#15 15 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
<quoted text>

All of his red meat promises were utterly fake. Only the most complete halfwits would believe that Mexico is going to pay for some great border wall or any of the other out there "promises." The Ill Duce base still does, though. Wait until he doesn't protect Social Security from R. cuts, as he said over and over and over again that he would. Then it might sink into some thick skulls. His regressive tax policies and his ultra pro corporate biases never will. That's too subtle for his base to notice.
we will see. you lefties need to stay away form the psychic network they have fed you wrong info on everything about trump.only time will give us answers. it is kind of funny though, he is not in office yet has not got anything done yet,look back for obama first seven years you lefties told us to give him time he is new

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#16 14 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>
we will see. you lefties need to stay away form the psychic network they have fed you wrong info on everything about trump.
Good to know you think Newt G. and Conway are "the psychic network." They've been particularly clear on this idea of Mexico paying for some wall.

White supremacists really are chromosomally deficient. There's no other way to put it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#17 14 hrs ago
We hate ala we LOVE WASHINGTON GO
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#18 14 hrs ago
Attention red meat state rubes: Ill Duce Trump has already completely and utterly reversed himself on Birtherism and on banning all muslims from entering. He even has a proposed Cabinet member who is a leading proponent of a carbon tax.

You fools don't know anything. Ever. It's a kind of perfect rack record of denial and ignorance.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#19 14 hrs ago
GO Washington GO it don't matter what happen yesterday what matter is what we going to do to FAT ASS ala
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#20 14 hrs ago
black power wrote:
Washington beat the ugly out of bama because they are real UGLY
maybe on your planet,here on earth,Bama will destroy the washington pretenders

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Pres Mr Donald J Trump

“AMERICA IS NOW GREAT”

Since: Dec 16

168

DRAINING THE SWAMP

#21 14 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
<quoted text>

No, we already know that Mexico will not be paying for some wall and we already know there will be no ban on mulsims entering the US. We know this, you cretin, because Ill Duce Trump's people have indicated as much. Perhaps we don't know for sure about kicking the UN out - it's obviously a ridiculous proposition, though.

You're not stupid because Hillary Clinton lost the electoral college vote. You're stupid because of your long history of mind bogglingly stupid remarks, beliefs and attitudes, bigot.
Trump has already done more for American than Oslama did in 8 years. As for Muslims, it was Jimmy Carter who placed a ban on all Muslim immigration.

You're lame because Hillary Crapton lost and then continued to lose her mind and her supporters followed suit.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#22 14 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>maybe on your planet,here on earth,Bama will destroy the washington pretenders
So you eat do do and you your family are red necks don't go office any more

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#23 14 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>maybe on your planet,here on earth,Bama will destroy the washington pretenders
davy here we go again you must be a gray coat well I am a blue coat and we whip you all ass before and we going to whip you all red necks azz again GO Washington GO WE will help you whip them grey coats

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

