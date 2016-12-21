Mt. Rushmore artist's monument resurrected in Newark
NEWARK -- After more than 10 years out of the public eye, a piece of Newark's history is back on display. City officials and residents gathered at NJPAC Monday for the unveiling of the restored "First Landing Party of the Founders of Newark" monument, which had been out of sight, in storage, for more than a decade .
