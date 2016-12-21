Man's body found at Newark park, deat...

Man's body found at Newark park, death considered suspicious

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found at a park in New Jersey's largest city. NJ.com reports the unidentified man was discovered on Monday morning in Vailsburg Park in Newark's West Ward.

